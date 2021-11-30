Jobs
Casual Teachers
We always welcome hearing from prospective relief teachers or teachers' aides.
If you are interested in casual work, please email your resume along with a brief introduction about why you are interested in working at our school.
We will invite you to visit the school and get to know us prior to adding you to our relief pool.
Recruiting For:
Learning and Support Teacher (LaST) - Part time
2 days/week
Modern award + 25%
Start in Term 1, 2022
Applications close Tuesday, 30 Nov 2021
Download an information package here.
An amazing opportunity to work in a unique parent-run school in the rainforest. The importance of environmental sustainability, integration between family, community and school, the freedom to interact with natural surroundings, and a recognition of each child’s gifts and learning style is fundamental to our philosophy.
The Learning and Support Teacher will work closely with the teachers and teachers’ aides to improve student achievements in literacy and numeracy. The successful candidate will be self-motivated, have effective time management skills and will have previous experience with identifying students with learning needs and developing appropriate support for these students.